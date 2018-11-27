Eric Ramsay: Shrewsbury Town heading in the right direction

Town returned to winning ways, making it four wins from five games under the caretaker charge of Danny Coyne, with goals from Greg Docherty and Fejiri Okenabirhie seeing off the Pilgrims.

Academy boss Ramsay, assisting Coyne in this interim period, was relieved to see Okenabirhie's strike midway through the second period to put the match to bed.

Managerless Town, last night watched by Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler who is not thought to be being considered for the managerial role, increased the gap to the League One drop zone to seven points.

Ramsay said: "From start to finish we had really good control of the game.

"We created a number of chances and limited them to just a couple in the first half that were certainly against the run of play.

"We talked before about being better with the ball in comparison to Saturday and we dominated the ball in the first half.

"It was a step in the right direction, not perfect but we're getting there."

Ramsay continued: "The risk with those games is the longer you go without scoring you potentially give them something to cling on to.

Advertising

"As soon as we had the first goal it settled any doubts and we didn't look back."

Docherty's stunning first half drive, his sixth of the season, set Salop on their way against a limp Plymouth opposition and top scorer Okenabirhie tucked in his eighth of the campaign to seal the points.

Shrewsbury secured their first clean sheet in 11 games with the shutout against Derek Adams' visitors, who remain 22nd.

"It was a relief," Ramsay said of the one-goal lead. "We had really good control but there's always a chance the opposition can find a way back in

Advertising

"But it was professional from that sense, we stopped their counter attacks, we were good from set-pieces and controlled the game with the ball.

"It was as good as it could've been."

Hotshot Okenabirhie netted his fifth goal in four games as he continued a purple patch that has Shrews fans chanting his name.

"You almost might as well put his name on the score sheet before it starts. He's clinical and shows it in training every day," continued the academy chief.

"He's a phenomenal finisher and showing the quality he's got."