We can make full recovery for quick turnaround – temporary Shrewsbury boss Danny Coyne

Town play their third match in six days on the back of a first loss under Coyne’s temporary reign, Saturday’s 3-2 reverse at Wycombe Wanderers.

Coyne selected the same XI at Adams Park that played a gruelling FA Cup tie at Salford less than 72 hours earlier and the visitors looked below their recent energy levels.

Aside from a Checkatrade Trophy tie, Coyne and Eric Ramsay have used the same 11 players from the start.

When asked if he was confident his players had it in them to go again, he said: “Yes, definitely.

“They’ve got to. It’s a mental state for them. They’ve got to look at what they’ve got to do to recover.

“Get themselves back in today and we go again. Head up, shoulders back and we crack on again.”

A handful of players were carrying slight knocks from the Salford clash heading into the trip to Wycombe.

Town led early on through Aaron Amadi-Holloway but former defenders Adam El-Abd and Joe Jacobson turned the game on its head. Alex Samuel added a third for the hosts and Fejiri Okenabirhie’s strike was not enough.

Coyne added: “We assessed them. A lot were saying ‘I’m fine, I’m good to go’.

“They look after themselves, the lads, they try and recover as quickly as they can.

“Cryo chambers, massages, ice baths, all sorts of stuff, they’re doing that themselves as well.

“They’re all preparing right in a professional manner which is what you want.”

Shrewsbury have not kept a clean sheet in 10 games in all competitions, conceding seven goals in the four games overseen by Coyne.

The temporary boss added: “We said in the dressing room after the game that we hadn’t had a clean sheet in a long time.

“That’s something we have to look at and work on. It wasn’t good enough – the third goal definitely.