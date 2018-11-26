Shrewsbury skipper Mat Sadler determined to respond for management team

Town saw their three-match winning run under the caretaker team end at Wycombe on Saturday but have a Montgomery Waters Meadow clash with Plymouth to look forward to tomorrow night.

Town have been managerless for two weeks but Sadler believes the duo have brought the dressing room together with a ‘relentless’ passion to succeed.

He said: “I love both of them. They’re fantastic people, fantastic men.

“I cannot sing Danny’s praises highly enough, he’s got the respect of every person at the football club.

“When he speaks you very much listen. He’s been there and done it. You can see he respects us.

“He knows when to turn it on and off and he’s relentless in his quest to see us do well.”

Town dropped one place to 17th in League One after the Adams Park defeat but remain four points clear of the drop zone and five points ahead of tomorrow’s visitors Plymouth, who sit 22nd.

Of academy boss Ramsay, 27, who previously worked at Swansea and is now assisting Coyne in training and on matchdays, Sadler said: “Eric’s attention to detail is something I’ve not seen before personally.

Advertising

“His manner in fantastic.

“They’re two very good guys and the overriding thing in that dressing room is wanting to do well for them and the group.

“That stretches into tomorrow, we want to put it right for them, the group and the club.

“There’s a togetherness about the whole place, that those two have done. Two people I massively respect.”