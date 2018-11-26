Menu

Newport County statement: No formal approach for Michael Flynn

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Newport County insist that no formal approach has been made for manager Michael Flynn.

Flynn is the frontrunner to take over from John Askey at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Askey was sacked a fortnight ago and Flynn has since been linked with vacant role as Town bide their in search of the right candidate.

The Welshman is currently odds-on favourite with bookmakers.

The Rodney Parade club, fifth in League Two, have reiterated that there has been no formal approach for their manager.

The south Wales outfit also laid out their ambition to support Flynn, 38, by strengthening his squad in the January transfer window.

The statement said: "Newport County AFC is aware of rumours in the media regarding its manager Michael Flynn.

"The Club can confirm that it has not received any formal approach from any other club.

"The Club’s Board has made known its intention to continue to support the manager in strengthening the squad in the January transfer window.

"Michael, his staff and players are focused on tomorrow nights important Sky Bet League Two game with the visit of Northampton Town."

Flynn led Newport to survival after his March appointment in the 2016/17. The Exiles were 11 points adrift.

He led them to mid-table and an FA Cup fourth round replay last season before the impressive start to the current campaign.

