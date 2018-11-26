Analysis: Tired Shrewsbury Town made to pay for switching off

They should not be subject to too much blame, there were factors behind the slack display and Coyne admitted as much.

It was a reminder, after three good performances, that Town can be susceptible and if a side manages to run further and battle harder than them, then they can come unstuck.

Shrewsbury were not poor. They just struggled to hit the highs they have in previous games, notably less than 72 hours earlier on Wednesday night in Salford.

Many Town fans were willing to forgive an off-day as Wycombe extended the run of games Shrewsbury have failed to beat them in the league to 21.

It was always going to be a true test of Town’s credentials – particularly under Coyne and Ramsay – given that they had very minimal recovery after the FA Cup battle in Manchester.

It was a slight surprise to see Shrews use the same XI for the fourth time in five games across 13 days, especially after four or five came out of the Cup win with wear and tear problems.

But they were passed fit and given the challenge to meet the intense standards and running statistics they set in Salford.

It is probably too simplistic to simply say ‘they were tired’.

They were tired – granted – but it’s not the reason Coyne’s men lost for the first time at the fourth attempt of his temporary tenure.

Wycombe are a confident side in good form and momentum themselves. They’re well-drilled, with a clear plan and know what they are doing.

They knew if they ran harder than Town then they’d have a good chance.

They did seem to hold the upper hand here. Gareth Ainsworth’s men managed to come out on top in little battles all over the pitch, particularly in midfield.

But the three goals Shrewsbury conceded at Adams Park had nothing to do with tired legs.

Tired minds? Possibly. Because their concentration was not up to scratch for any of the Chairboys’ goals.

An intense schedule such as three games in six days, with more midweek fixtures on the horizon, can prove psychologically tough for players.

And Town players were not switched on enough to fully defend set-pieces. They won first headers from corners but switched off as Wycombe hoisted balls back in. They lost their men or dropped off and Adam El-Abd and Joe Jacobson made them pay.

It was a pity Town could not build on Aaron Amadi-Holloway’s early header. His first goal for the club will come as a boost and feel like a weight has been lifted. It didn’t appear Town were jaded or feeling the effects of Wednesday night as they opened the scoring after 180 seconds.

The first half carried the unique entity that all three goalscorers netted against their former side.

But what ended up the game’s decisive goal is one best forgotten.

Shrewsbury were carved open down their right side – Abo Eisa, Josh Emmanuel and Luke Waterfall all static as Alex Samuel won the game for the home side.

The defending left a little to be desired and Coyne will be concerned that Shrews have yet to keep a clean sheet in four games under his stewardship.

There has been 17 goals in those four games, which suggests entertainment but also openness.

The overwhelming positive to take away from Adams Park was Fejiri Okenabirhie.

The 22-year-old now has seven goals for the season, his first proper campaign in League One, and four goals in three games.

He created the first for strike partner Amadi-Holloway and showed brilliant composure to finish the second, which could have set up a grandstand finish.

The former Dagenham man looks a real livewire and looks like a key player for Shrewsbury this season.

The fourth game of Coyne’s tenure may have proved a step too far for Town but one defeat does not undo the super work that the goalkeeper coach has carried out.

The group of players have been galvanised and secured some decent results while looking an altogether more confident and impressive unit.

They came unstuck against an in-form Wycombe where they were not at the standards set in recent weeks, the close proximity of Wednesday’s tie three days previous was a factor.

But Town will have to defend better if they are to return back to winning ways immediately tomorrow night against Plymouth. It will be interesting to see if Coyne and Ramsay opt to use that same XI with a narrow midfield diamond system.

It was not bringing Salop much joy on Saturday and Coyne sent on wingers Eisa and Alex Gilliead on the hour to stretch Wanderers, but this failed to reap dividends.

Members of Town’s midfield looked sluggish and may benefit from a night on the bench tomorrow. There is a big squad to select from.

Coyne has said it is a squad effort and he will need responses.

One thing was for sure at Wycombe, the support for Town’s popular goalkeeper coach was unwavering.

He may not want the job, but he was lauded like the saviour in Buckinghamshire. Travelling Salopians did not stop singing Coyne’s name. They are right behind him throughout this process.

Today marks a fortnight since John Askey’s sacking but the appointment of his replacement looks set to ramp up this week. Chief executive Brian Caldwell said a shortlist has been selected.

The interview stage cannot be far off and, despite a first defeat post-Askey, the role is an attractive one that the right candidate should thrive in.