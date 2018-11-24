Sam Ricketts unlikely to take over at Shrewsbury Town, but Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is keen

But one candidate interested in the position is former Chelsea and Netherlands star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

The Dutchman has previously been in charge of Burton Albion and Queens Park Rangers, but has been out of the game since being sacked by Northampton Town in April.

Hasselbaink, who won the League Two title with Burton in an impressive stint, was less convincing in spells at QPR and the Cobblers.

But he is keen to return to management and is believed to have applied for the position.

Former Telford and Wolves defender Ricketts had been a frontrunner with bookmakers to land the role after John Askey was sacked 12 days ago.

His profile of a young and ambitious manager fitted the blueprint of Town’s desired successor to Askey at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

But it is understood the former Wales international, who captained Wolves to the League One title in 2013/14, is committed to his job at the Racecourse Ground.

The Welshman, 37, did not rule himself out of the role last weekend, instead insisting there had been no contact from Salop and he was happy with the National League high-flyers.

And he is set to continue the job he started after being appointed to his first management role in the summer.

When Town chief executive Brian Caldwell was asked about Ricketts last week, he said: “I don’t think you should ever rule anybody out.

“You always have to look at every single person who may be available and may want to come to Shrewsbury.

“Whether that is through experience or the lack of experience. I think you’ve got to be very careful. If you look at one with less experience than another then you’ve got to be careful it’s 100 per cent the right type.”