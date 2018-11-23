Fejiri Okenabirhie is warning Shrewsbury against complacency

The top scorer reckons Town’s new-found momentum could prove difficult for opposition to stop, so long as the squad continue to work hard.

Shrewsbury have managed three wins from three under the temporary leadership of goalkeeper coach Coyne. They face Wycombe tomorrow as 16th in League One goes to 15th.

“We have to be ready to go again,” said Salop’s six-goal top scorer. “It’ll be a tough game but we should be in good spirits after the last few games we’ve had.

“We’ll go there confident trying to get the three points.”

Okenabirhie netted his first League One goal against Rochdale last weekend. On life under Coyne, he added: “It’s been great.

“We’ve got to keep working hard and keep the spirit we’ve got and get the consistency.

“We do have good players here so we’ve got to make sure we keep the consistency we’ve got at the moment.”

The summer signing continued: “When you get momentum it’s hard to stop. We have to keep doing what we’re doing now and not get complacent, keep working hard and hopefully it gets more wins.”