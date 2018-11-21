Fergie time? Darren linked with Shrewsbury Town post

Applications to succeed John Askey at Montgomery Waters Meadow are still coming in thick and fast with the club ready to narrow names down to a more finite figure.

Askey was sacked nine days ago and Shrewsbury, who have since won two out of two under the temporary stewardship of Danny Coyne, are happy to take their time over the appointment.

And Ferguson, son of Manchester United legend Sir Alex, is thought to be a contender. The 47-year-old has been out of work since leaving Town’s League One rivals Doncaster following discussions with the board in June.

He is one of several bosses who could be under consideration as Town chairman Roland Wycherley and chief executive Brian Caldwell mull over their options.

Ferguson began his playing career at Old Trafford before lengthy spells at Wolves and Wrexham.

He went into management at Peterborough, where he has spent two spells in charge totalling six years, and achieved two League One promotions.

Those spells were separated by an unsuccessful year at Preston.

Ferguson joined Doncaster for his most recent job in October 2015 but was unable to prevent relegation to League Two. However, he helped the Keepmoat outfit back to the third tier at the first time of asking.

The former midfielder does not fit the blueprint Caldwell said Shrewsbury are likely to stick to when appointing. He believes, despite Askey’s failing, the method is not broken and that an ‘up and coming’ young manager is the way forward, rather than a manager who has been at the current or higher level.

But Town could be swung by Ferguson’s achievements in management, particularly at League One level.

Two managers impressing at a lower level are Newport’s Michael Flynn and Wrexham’s Sam Ricketts. Both have stated Shrewsbury are yet to make contact but did not rule themselves out of the role.

A return for former boss Paul Hurst will not happen due to the manner of his exit in May, despite agent Lee Philpott suggesting Shrewsbury had shown interest.

It is believed Gary Bowyer and Paul Heckingbottom are not interested in the role to take over at the Meadow.

A packed schedule lies ahead of Town, with three games in the next six days, beginning tonight in the FA Cup at Salford City.