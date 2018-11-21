FA Cup: Salford 1 Shrewsbury Town 3 - Report and pictures

Managerless Town earned the replay success thanks to a brace from Fejiri Okenabirhie either side of Greg Docherty’s stunner.

Salford, who were unbeaten at home this season having lost just once at Moor Lane in 2018, netted with 13 minutes to play to provide late hope.

But Coyne’s men secured deserved progression - and a fourth win in five games in their resurgence.

Town, who have not lost in the first round since 2013/14, booked a Montgomery Waters Meadow date with Scunthorpe at the beginning of next month for a shot at the third round.

The two clubs’ first ever meeting signalled the end for John Askey at Shrewsbury.

The 1-1 draw, 11 days ago at Montgomery Waters Meadow, saw visitors Salford match Town, two divisions higher than them in the pyramid.

Salford did not look a club 33 places in the pyramid below Shrewsbury that day. The Meadow crowd let Askey know their feelings at full-time with loud chants calling for Askey’s head, in no uncertain terms.

The Shrews side at Moor Lane felt a different prospect to that side under Askey and, with two victories from two under the temporary charge of Coyne, they felt more confident and assured.

It was no surprise to see Coyne use the same XI that swept aside Rochdale in League One on Saturday - which was coincidentally the same side Askey had selected against the Ammies two Sundays ago.

Despite Town’s improved form there was very much the whiff of an upset in the air on a chilly Manchester night.

National television cameras gave the place a big-night feel. The locals came along with the idea an upset was very much on the cards.

Class of 92 members and owners Paul Scholes and Phil Neville were watching on at Moor Lane in what could be considered one of the biggest games in their history.

A victory over Town would be the biggest scalp in their history.

The visitors, well drilled under Coyne and academy boss Eric Ramsay, started on the front foot in a bid to put any banana skinned giant-killing headlines firmly to bed.

Midfielder Josh Laurent shot low and tame at Chris Neal but it was a decent move and Town offered up more of the same in the opening quarter.

Fejiri Okenabirhie was his lively self in advanced areas and looked appealingly towards referee Sebastian Stocksbridge after going down under pressure from Carl Piergianni.

Town’s next eye-catching move highlighted the class in their ranks. A lovely move involving Laurent, Okenabirhie and Ollie Norburn saw the latter picked out by Okenabirhie and Neal made a superb stop down to the left corner.

Former Shrews keeper Neal was up for playing a starring role against his old employers as he made a stunning reaction save to keep out Okenabirhie’s deflected effort.

Salop made their pressure tell and settled any nerves on 33 minutes. Norburn’s corner from the left was met by the unmarked Luke Waterfall, Neal made the save but Okenabirhie tucked in his fifth of the season from close range.

Coyne’s men were comfortably on top. Steve Arnold was untroubled at the other end the visitors almost had a healthier lead going into the break as Laurent cracked the post with a left-footed strike from distance.

Greg Docherty had Neal on his toes at the beginning of the second half with a low strike from the corner of the box.

Salford’s lively support stayed behind their side with just a one goal deficit but it was the visitors making all the moves as Omar Beckles tried his luck with a bicycle kick.

The Ammies came closest yet 10 minutes after the break as right-back Scott Wiseman was just off-target from distance. Tom Walker’s deflected effort then tested Arnold’s concentration.

Town put a more worthy reflection on the scoreline after the hour as Docherty rocketed in a stunner.

The Rangers loanee showed his class by charging past two challenges in the box from the right flank and firing high into the net from an impossible angle.

Town’s second seemed to have knocked the stuffing out of the hosts who seemed to lose a bit of gusto and impetus despite Alexander’s encouragement in the dugout.

But, out of nowhere, the Ammies were back into it with another goal from their - until that point - uninvolved talisman Rooney.

He climbs expertly above skipper Mat Sadler to head in Danny Whitehead’s looped pass for a 17th goal of the season.

The boisterous support ramped back up as Town fielded a number of balls in a backs-to-the-wall final 10 minutes.

Left-back Ibou Touray rippled the side netting with a stinging first-time volley before Shrewsbury hearts were in mouths as Walker dropped under pressure from Docherty, but referee Sebastian Stocksbridge was unmoved.

Okenabirhie tucked in his second after Laurent’s shot was blocked deep into added time for breathing space but Town were worthy winners after a professional display.

Teams

Salford City (4-4-2):

Neal; Wiseman, Pond, Piergianni, Touray; Lloyd (Maynard, 62), Politic (Hogan, 62), Whitehead, Walker; Gaffney, Rooney ©

Subs not used: Crocombe (gk), Lockett, Hooper. Moncrieffe.

Shrewsbury Town (4-4-2 diamond):

Arnold; Emmanuel, Waterfall, Sadler ©, Beckles; Grant, Docherty (Bolton, 88), Norburn (Colkett, 78), Laurent; Okenabirhie, Amadi-Holloway (John-Lewis, 75).

Subs not used: Coleman (gk), Sears, Gilliead, Eisa.

Referee: Sebastian Stocksbridge