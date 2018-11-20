Danny Coyne grateful for loyal support from Shrewsbury Town fans

Former Wales international Coyne, overseeing first-team managerial duties after John Askey’s sacking, received a resounding reception from the Salop fans before and after Saturday’s win over Rochdale. Coyne believes it is important that fans are acknowledged as the ‘core’ of any football club.

He said: “When I was a player you hear all the fans, I’m obviously closer than anyone else, playing in goal.“You hear what they say all the time.They come and pay their money every week. Sometimes they go through things but they come back and still pay their money.

“You’ve got to acknowledge that the fans are the core of the club. If you haven’t got the fans you haven’t got a club.

“So, yes, acknowledge them and let them know we appreciate their support. Obviously they’re going to get frustrated at times, they’re going to express their disappointments but they’ll still come back. They are supporting the players and us as staff.”

Coyne was appointed goalkeeper coach in July 2013 when Graham Turner was in charge of Town.

The former shot-stopper also paid tribute to chairman Roland Wycherley for his leadership at the helm. Asked if he feels like someone fans can relate to, he said: “Hopefully, yes. I’ve been here over five years now.

“I love it here, I love the club. The chairman’s been fantastic, he loves the club.

“I think he gets a lot of criticism for a lot of things behind the scenes, a lot of people don’t see what he does do.

“He does care about his club, and the fans. He’s so protective of his club, people don’t really see that.

“If anybody criticises that he’s up in arms and doesn’t like it. I think some people don’t see that. You only have to look around at the investment, the training ground, facility-wise, the changing rooms and stadium, he’s been great as well.”