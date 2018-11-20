Comment: Shrewsbury Town need a man for the fans

John Askey's five-months at the helm never really got off the ground.

Likewise, neither did his relationship with Town's supporters or the local media.

It took just three games for the fans to begin questioning the future of their new manager.

Chants of 'you don't know what you're doing!' rang around the Meadow as early as August after Shaun Whalley was substituted during a dismal goalless draw with Blackpool.

At that moment, four months on from a League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium, Askey's men were still without a point.

To say Hurst left big boots to fill is an understatement.

By the end of his 18 months in charge the club's fans even named a road named after him. A road that his replacement would have to drive past to find his parking spot at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

To many, the success of his predecessor was Askey's biggest downfall. The contrast between life under Askey and life under Hurst was for all to see and too much to be ignored by the board.

Had Shrewsbury slumped to a mid-table finish the season before, or lower as many expected, then the dreary performances under the former Macclesfield man could have been forgiven as a period of transition.

After all, Town are not a handful points adrift at the bottom. Nor are they even in the relegation places. Plymouth Argyle's Derek Adams, managing a side who finished just three points shy of the play-off places in League One last season, has his side five points from safety after a 5-1 collapse away at Luton at the weekend and remains in his job.

Football may be results business, but it was not the results alone that cost Askey his job.

After a formation change sparked a horrendous opening period at Fleetwood, he held his hands up with admirable honesty and took full responsibility for surrendering what could prove to be vital points come May.

Two weeks later, a heavy defeat to fellow strugglers Oxford United followed with Askey questioning the desire of his own players during the post-match press and told the media the following week that he would be sacked if he failed to win at Wimbledon, something the club would later deny.

Askey was refreshingly honest with the media, but with that he raised more questions with his comments than he answered.

Hurst's Shrewsbury were adored by the fans and the media. They were bold, plucky and achieved more than any side in the club's recent history.

If it wasn't for the distractions of a Checkatrade Trophy charge, they could be battling with West Brom and Aston Villa as equals in the Championship today.

Despite not having a CV glittered with a career of managing the countries mightiest fan-bases before his time at Shrewsbury, Hurst knew how to get the fans on his side - even when he had his back against the wall, as rare as that was.

The club have made clear that they do not want a manager who has leaped from club to club achieving little more that mediocrity, but amongst the list of names tipped for the job there are plenty that stand out with the charisma and panache equal to Hurst's.

Heading into the weekend, Newport's Michael Flynn looked the favourite to land the role.

Flynn has big expectations for his career and certainly fits the mould of a manager on the up.

He admitted himself that he does not want to stay at Newport for long and has his eyes on an ascent to a managerial career in Premier League.

Former Notts County manager Kevin Nolan has contacted the club to express his interest in the role.

His free-scoring County side hurled themselves into the automatic promotion places just six games into his first full season as a manger, falling just short of promotion after defeat to eventual play-off winners Coventry.

Nolan is unique. His touchline passion saw attendance soar at Meadow Lane with exactly the kind of spike that could finally fulfil the immense potential of Town's new safe-standing.

Former Fleetwood boss Steven Pressley is another man who will be desperate to make himself seen by Town's board.

Pressley became somewhat of a cult hero during his time at Coventry and on top of that he was also a smooth talker with the press.

On the field, his side's football was adored by fans and he was even personally thanked by supporters after a turbulant spell with the Sky Blues that saw them fall into administration and play their home games 32-miles from home in Northampton.

Pressley overachieved at a club destined for far worse than where he had them placed.

Hurst's success at Shrewsbury will be difficult to replicate - but Town are in the rare and fortunate position of having time on their hands.

Their form is good, and a win away at Salford on Wednesday night will make it four wins in five.

A man to fit the mould is never easy to find for a club like Shrewsbury, but amongst the rough lays a diamond who could turn Town's testing season around.