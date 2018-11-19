Danny Coyne focusing on the positives as he urges Shrewsbury players to keep proving themselves

A euphoric Montgomery Waters Meadow celebrated Coyne’s second victory from two attempts while looking after Town on a temporary basis as the hosts came from behind to win 3-2.

Goalkeeper coach Coyne shrugged off any suggestion that Town’s ranks are playing for him or to impress a new manager, instead insisting they should be performing for their own pride.

A vibrant atmosphere greeted Shrewsbury, who are in the hunt for John Askey’s replacement after last week’s sacking, and are now up to 16th in League One after three league wins from four.

“Players have to do it for themselves as well, they’ve got to do it for themselves and their team-mates,” said popular coach Coyne, who was the subject of chants from Town fans during the game.

“When they do that, it doesn’t matter who’s in charge.

“You saw what it meant to them when they scored and how they reacted. You can see the passion in their faces. That’s all you want from them. They’ve got to be doing everything for themselves, right from the ones involved to those who are playing.”

Coyne, who joined Town in July 2013 under Graham Turner, has implored Town to enjoy their success.

He added: “It’s fantastic. Last year we had a lot of wins – we were lucky.

“Before that they were few and far between sometimes. So enjoy it while you get it.

“But don’t get carried away, we have another game on Wednesday, let’s recover properly and get ready for it but definitely enjoy it.”

The former Wales international was critical of the two ‘awful’ goals his side shipped to Rochdale as Keith Hill’s visitors looked to stage a second-half turnaround in the entertaining clash.

But Coyne, who is alongside academy boss Eric Ramsay in temporary charge, is not focusing on the negatives.

“We said right from when I came in at half-time (about the goals) and after the game,” the former Tranmere and Grimsby man continued.

“But I don’t want to put too much of a dampener. We’ve won the game, played well, created a lot of chances, and everyone put a shift in.

“It’s all the positives for me.”