Paul Hurst's agent: There has been interest and contact from Shrewsbury Town about return

Hurst's agent Lee Philpott said that Shrewsbury are one of three clubs interested in the manager's services, including AFC Wimbledon and Notts County.

Town chief executive Brian Caldwell said recently that Hurst will not be returning to Montgomery Waters Meadow, where he took Shrews to the League One play-off final last season, citing the way Hurst departed Shrewsbury for Ipswich.

Caldwell said a return after six months would be 'too soon' and suggested there was no trust after Hurst had allegedly cleared his Shrewsbury office out before the Championship shootout clash with Rotherham at Wembley in May.

Philpott told the Football League paper: "I've had initial conversations with all three clubs.

"And there has been interest from all three.

"Nothing has moved forward yet. But I'd expect things to ramp up next week."

Town sacked John Askey last Monday and are hunting for a hungry, up-and-coming boss.

AFC Wimbledon, second bottom and seven points adrift of safety in League One, are after a new boss after long-standing chief Neal Ardley parted terms.

League Two Notts County are also on the hunt following the sacking of Harry Kewell after just 10 weeks in the job.