Favourite for Shrewsbury job Sam Ricketts insists Town have made no contact

Welshman Ricketts, 37, has been installed bookmakers' favourite to succeed John Askey at Montgomery Waters Meadow, who was sacked on Monday.

The former Telford and Wolves defender, who was capped 52 times by Wales, only began senior management in the summer when appointed Dragons boss.

But he has made a flying start to life in the National League as Wrexham sit third after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Maidstone United.

Ricketts spoke about the links after that draw, stating that he is 'very happy' at the Racecourse Ground and determined to progress.

He said: "No one's phoned me basically.

"I'll say it again, it's me doing my job. If I'm not doing my job no one rings me.

"The people who run the club are fantastic and I have a great relationship with them. I'm sure if anyone phoned them they would tell me.

"I'm very happy here. What we've done so far this season is built a really solid start and all we're trying to do every day is trying to improve.

"My job is to get this club as high as we can in the football structure, both on and off the pitch.

"Discussions are going on every day about how we keep improving. That is my biggest thing, we will keep improving."

Ricketts is a close friend and former Wolves and Wales team-mate of former Shrewsbury midfielder Dave Edwards.

Town ruled out a return for former boss Paul Hurst in the week, while it is also understood former favourite for the role Gary Bowyer is not interested.

Newport County's Michael Flynn also said there has been no contact from Shrewsbury.

Goalkeeper coach Danny Coyne, in temporary charge of Salop, has won both of his games since taking over from Askey.