Shrewsbury Town will stick to the blueprint and spend to secure the right manager

Chief executive Brian Caldwell believes the plan to appoint ambitious managers from further down the football pyramid is not ‘broken’, despite sacking John Askey this week.

Town have paid compensation to Grimsby and Macclesfield for their two previous managers.

Askey’s Montgomery Waters Meadow successor looks to be a candidate currently impressing further down the pyramid.

“The difficulty is managers who have managed in the Championship would see it as a step down,” said Caldwell.

“We’ve always gone with the identity of someone who’s up and coming, whether it’s using Shrewsbury as a stepping stone or being ambitious.

“You want somebody to come who’s hungry and wants to prove a point.

“Unfortunately it hasn’t worked out the way we all wanted with John but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s broken.”

It is believed former favourite for the position, Gary Bowyer, is not interested in the job.

Advertising

Caldwell was clear that Shrewsbury do not mind digging into their pockets. He added: “We will spend what we need to spend in order to get the right person.

“Money doesn’t come into it when it’s trying to make the right decision for the football club. At the end of the day it could be money well spent.”

“It wouldn’t necessarily put us off at all.

“It’s a key role and one we need to get right.”

Newport County chief Michael Flynn, believed to be a Town target, responded to the link by saying: “It’s something that, as far as I know, is just speculation. Nobody has approached me.

“It is flattering if you’re linked to a job at a higher level.”