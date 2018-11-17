Shrewsbury Town 3 Rochdale 2 - Report and pictures

Managerless Town were 3-2 winners as they leapfrogged Rochdale and climbed to 16th in League One in their first league game after John Askey’s sacking.

The point were mostly owing to midfielder Ollie Norburn’s brace. The midfielder opened the scoring from the penalty spot in a mostly calm first half before firing a second-half winner after visitors Rochdale, who began the day two points ahead of Shrewsbury, had themselves led.

Norburn’s goal - which make him Salop’s top scorer with five - came either side of Fejiri Okenabirhie’s first League One for Shrewsbury, which brought the scores back to 2-2.

Brad Inman scored the first equaliser for Keith Hill’s Rochdale on the stroke of half-time. And the visitors looked to have turned it on its head after Jordan Williams’ strike just before the hour in a clash that swung this way then that.

But Coyne’s Town must be commended for their never say die attitude in face of a defeat. They were not deterred by falling behind and dug in for a fine and memorable winner, which mirrored last season’s 3-2 home win over the same opposition.

Coyne lost four from four last time out in charge of Town in 2016, but no such record looks likely for managerless Shrewsbury this time.

The reception at full-time was telling as Coyne took long and welcome applause from the three Town stands and offered them plenty of love in return.

The search for a new boss goes on but the Shrews hierarchy can be certain that under Coyne and assistant Eric Ramsay, the talented side were in good hands.

Analysis

Coyne, ably assisted by highly-rated academy boss Ramsay, selected the same XI as Askey used in his final game for the first league game in this, his second tenure in temporary charge of Town.

Town lined up in the 4-4-2 diamond that helped Askey to his final league win in charge, at AFC Wimbledon. The same 11 was unable to get a win last Sunday in the FA Cup against Salford, Askey’s final game.

Goalkeeper coach Coyne made 11 changes for the quick turnaround in the Checkatrade Trophy for Tuesday’s win at Crewe. But despite the likes of Abo Eisa and Alex Gilliead impressing as they netted, there was no place in the starting ranks.

Fejiri Okenabirhie and Aaron Amadi-Holloway got the nod as Town’s strike duo. One significant absence, without the suggestion of an injury, was fellow striker Lee Angol.

Rochdale’s significant omission was goalkeeper Brendan Moore, who was left out altogether with Magnus Norman between the sticks in what has been a problematic position for the visitors this season.

Coyne has already ruled himself out of any consideration for the Town job but there is no denying the affinity between Town’s incumbent and the Meadow support.

There felt like a lift inside the stadium prior to kick-off and, while all of a Shrews persuasion are desperate to find out who is to replace Askey, the ‘Danny Coyne Barmy Army’ chant rang around the stadium.

The energy around the place before the game almost translated into an instant advantage for the hosts.

Shrews caught Dale cold as Amadi-Holloway and Josh Laurent combined. The latter held the ball up well and laid it on a place for the striker, unmarked on the edge of Rochdale’s box, but he side-footed it wide.

Town would have hoped that start set the tone but chances were few and far between in the opening quarter or so. Rochdale have conceded the joint-second most goals in League One this season but managed back-to-back clean sheets in their last two games in the division.

What was noticeable under Coyne was Shrewsbury’s energy. They were relentlessly pressing high on Rochdale’s centre-backs and full-backs, allowing them no room to breath.

Hill’s Dale possess talented attackers and the likes of stalwart Ian Henderson - playing in midfield - and attacker Brad Inman showed some of their flair in the opening exchanges.

But Town were on top. They were controlling the tempo and seeing more of the ball without troubling Norman’s goal.

Okenabirhie, Norburn and Laurent were getting into promising positions and it felt like a matter of time before it was made to count.

Norburn had just - somehow - been smothered by a last-ditch Sam Hart challenge before the visiting left-back hacked down lively forward Okenabirhie.

Midfielder Norburn, Askey’s key signing in the summer, was clinical from the spot, smashing it into the bottom left corner.

Coyne’s men were worthy of their lead but always wary of the visitors. Striker Jordan Williams spurned a decent chance after Calvin Andrew’s pass before Rochdale evened things up on the stroke of half-time.

The impressive Laurent was, for once, crowded out in the middle and Stephen Dooley found a decent forward pass, scything through Town’s midfield and wrong-footing Luke Waterfall before Inman slotting into the corner.

It was a shining example of Rochdale’s bright football but a blow as far as timing went for Coyne and Town.

Shrewsbury were in need of more width. Coyne was waving right-back Josh Emmanuel forward at every attempt to stretch the visitors away from what was a very tight midfield.

Coyne’s men began the second half with intent. They piled forward but the bounce of the ball was against them despite numerous ventures into the Dale box.

The game became stretched and very watchable. Dale attacked and only needed one chance. Keeper Arnold was a little hesitant on his line and the hosts could not clear.

Williams’ first bite of the cherry was blocked before he hammered home low beyond the keeper to change the mood inside the Meadow.

Shrewsbury did not feel sorry for themselves or down tools in search of that first back-to-back league win.

Rochdale did not build on their second as Town went for their throats.

It took Coyne’s men just seven minutes to draw level and it was a long-awaited first Town goal in the league for Okenabirhie.

Laurent, who had drawn some groans from the crowd for giving the ball away, played in a nice ball from the right and the summer signing from Dagenham flicked an instinctive toe at it and lifted in.

The pink shirts of Rochdale protested long and hard with referee Lee Swabey about a possible offside but the officials were sure.

Town were not content with 2-2. They wanted their lead back and again went for the jugular.

It had looked for the majority of the game like Norburn would be the difference-maker.

And the former Macclesfield and Tranmere man came up trumps. Greg Docherty had been a real livewire in the second half. His burst in from the right was the foundation for the winner.

He fed Norburn, who gave a clever give and go with Amadi-Holloway, before rifling in low and into the corner via a deflection.

Passion erupted from the midfield man as he powered over to the main dugout to slide in front of the Salop faithful.

This see-saw encounter had swung this way and that but Town showed real minerals to not be deterred by Rochdale’s recovery and go again for the lead themselves.

Salop weathered some late Dale pressure but Arnold had little work to do as Coyne received the acclaim for making it two wins from two under his stewardship.

Key moments

2 - Huge chance for Aaron Amadi-Holloway who sidefoots wide on the edge of the box after being picked out by Josh Laurent.

17 - Sharp effort inside the box from Fejiri Okenabirhie but Magnus Norman saves well at his near post.

22 - Dale left-back Sam Hart smacks a first-time half-volley goalwards. It takes a flick and could go anywhere but flew well wide.

31 - Aaron Amadi-Holloway lays a good ball to Ollie Norburn who has a shot blocked and then is superbly denied by another tackle.

31 - Town penalty! Okenabirhie is felled by Hart after a fine dribble.

32 - Town goal! Norburn powerfully dispatches the penalty into the bottom left corner.

45+1 - Rochdale goal. Josh Laurent is caught out in midfield and Stephen Dooley’s pass bypasses the midfield leaving Luke Waterfall wrong-footed and Brad Inman finishes well.

58 - Rochdale goal. The game opened up but the visitors take the advantage through Jordan Williams. Steve Arnold opts to stay on his line and Town can’t clear as Williams sees his initial shot blocked hammering in the rebound from the edge of the box.

65 - Norburn jinks past his defender but can only shoot at keeper Norman.

65 - GOAL TOWN! Okenabirhie has his first league goal for Town after smartly flicking in Laurent’s pass from the right. The visitors protest for offside.

72 - GOAL TOWN! Norburn wins it with a super strike from outside the box which nestled into the bottom corner via a deflection. Great scenes.

Teams

Shrewsbury Town (4-4-2 diamond):

Arnold; Emmanuel, Waterfall, Sadler, Beckles; Grant, Norburn, Laurent, Docherty; Okenabirhie (Eisa, 90), Amadi-Holloway (John-Lewis, 83).

Subs not used: Coleman (gk), Sears, Bolton, Gilliead, Colket.

Rochdale (4-3-3):

Norman; Rafferty, McGahey, Delaney, Hart (Done, 78); Camps, Dooley, Henderson ©; Andrew, Williams (Wilbraham, 78), Inman (Perkins, 69)

Subs not used: Lillis (gk), McNulty, MJ Williams, Rathbone.

Referee: Lee Swabey

Attendance: 5,861 (340 Rochdale fans)

Position in the table - 16th (21 points from 18 games)

Star man: Ollie Norburn - Top scorer was everywhere