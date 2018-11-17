Shrewsbury comment: Paul Hurst talk finally put to bed as up-and-comer blueprint narrows search

Well, not everyone exactly.

The Town fanbase was more divided on the subject of a dramatic Hurst return than their opinion on Brexit...probably.

But chief executive Brian Caldwell has made in known in no uncertain terms that it will not be happening.

It is a massive relief that the rumours and speculation have finally bitten the dust.

Caldwell was extremely honest when addressing the media regards Hurst yesterday. He confirmed speculation that Hurst had packed up his office and desk on the eve of the League One play-off final with Rotherham.

The Ipswich deal was clearly going on in the background. It seems it was further on than supporters were led to believe.

Hurst may refute Caldwell’s claims, but if that is the case, if he had his bags packed for Suffolk regardless of the outcome at Wembley, then it leaves little room for return.

Further on Caldwell referenced trust. A working environment in this kind of industry without trust will not work.

Hurst, Caldwell and chairman Roland Wycherley were extremely close. The latter pair were extremely hurt and six months is no time to heal.

Town’s chief executive didn’t rule out a return for Hurst in the future. Be it a year, 18 months, two years or beyond, things could look different. The stock of the different parties will have changed. Dust settles.

The door is ever so slightly ajar down the road in the future. But it is currently slammed shut.

Caldwell should be credited for sticking with his principles. It would be easy to roll over, remember last season, and let the former hero return in the hope for better times.

There is never a guarantee, however, that things will be the same. There is a saying – never go back – for a reason.

Would Hurst have been able to rally this group of players? We will never know. Town are lacking some crucial tools, as far as players go, from last season.

Furthermore, and surely more pertinent, how would a split fanbase have dealt with Hurst’s return? Would it have driven some of them away?

Sure, results may have bounced and Hurst would have appeased them by clapping and saying the right thing. But would that have been enough?

As of now the matter is over and the club must press on with such a crucial appointment.

The John Askey era is best forgotten and now Town need a bounce under a new manager that will help stabilise this season.

It was interesting to note that the Shrewsbury hierarchy will stick to their recent blueprint of an ‘up-and-comer’ and not be deterred by Askey’s failure.

That does, however, narrow the pool of options to choose from. How many impressive up-and-comers are out of work? Very few, if any.

Caldwell also said he would be happy to spend again – after a considerably pay off to Askey, John Filan and George Pilkington – to get the right man in.

All of this leans towards a manager currently in employment, currently impressing and candidates on their way up, rather than back down the football pyramid.

There aren’t many of those around. If you were playing a game of ‘Guess Who’, then you’d be flipping down plenty of faces.

Newport County’s Michael Flynn is one man that fits the mould. He said yesterday he was flattered with the link. It seems like there could be mileage there – but he is relatively inexperienced.

Not to the level of Wrexham’s Sam Ricketts, though, who boasts just three months in management but could yet be a future star.