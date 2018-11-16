Brian Caldwell: Paul Hurst will not be returning to Shrewsbury Town

The former Town boss left for Ipswich in the summer but was sacked in October. Town are working at replace John Askey, who was sacked this week.

Hurst had been mooted for a dramatic return but Caldwell insisted the manner of the manager's exit – confirming that Hurst's desk had been cleared before the League One play-off final in May – meant a return was currently not possible.

Caldwell said a loss of trust was a reason behind the decision.

"It's too soon for Paul to come back to this football club," said Town's CEO.

"A lot of things went on that not everybody's privy to, some things come out fairly recently, I think the way it happened with him clearing his office the day before the biggest game in our history.

"I look at it, with the monies in the Championship now, as one of the biggest games in our history.

"To talk to players on the way back from the play-off final about next season having lost gave indications he was staying.

"He then jumped in his car, which was full with his office things. There's no doubt interviews had taken place.

Advertising

"You find out more and more truths. You have lost that trust with someone doing something behind your back for such a length of time at a really important time for this football club.

"Nobody's bigger than Shrewsbury Town Football Club."

Caldwell continued: "Paul and his agent negotiated a new contract at the turn of the year, nine or 10 months ago, and was immediately trying to work an exit strategy.

"Listen I'm all for an exit strategy. If the situation had been different and he'd come and said 'if I get this opportunity I'd like to take it' – then we wanted him to be ambitious.

"We spoke all through his time how important it was to be ambitious and take the next step. We wanted to be the club he took the next step with. But there's a way of managing that ambition.

"I like to be honest with everybody and tell the truth. I like to be able to sleep at night knowing I'm not doing something behind someone's back."