Gary Bowyer not interested in Shrewsbury Town manager job

Former Blackburn and Blackpool chief Bowyer has previously been a target at Montgomery Waters Meadow and has won admirers with his achievements at Blackpool.

But it is believed Bowyer is not interested in taking up the role as Shrewsbury boss, vacated after John Askey was sacked this week.

Bowyer and ex-Town chief Paul Hurst have been among the bookmakers' favourites to take over but, after chief executive Brian Caldwell ruled out the latter, they are now not in the running for the Shrewsbury hotseat.