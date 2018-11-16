Menu

Advertising

Gary Bowyer not interested in Shrewsbury Town manager job

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Previous favourite Gary Bowyer is not thought to be interested in taking the Shrewsbury Town job.

No interest – Bowyer

Former Blackburn and Blackpool chief Bowyer has previously been a target at Montgomery Waters Meadow and has won admirers with his achievements at Blackpool.

But it is believed Bowyer is not interested in taking up the role as Shrewsbury boss, vacated after John Askey was sacked this week.

Bowyer and ex-Town chief Paul Hurst have been among the bookmakers' favourites to take over but, after chief executive Brian Caldwell ruled out the latter, they are now not in the running for the Shrewsbury hotseat.

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Trainee Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News