Danny Coyne: We have raised standards at Shrewsbury Town

The goalkeeper coach led training for the first time yesterday alongside highly-rated academy boss Eric Ramsay.

The duo are in charge at Montgomery Waters Meadow after the sacking of John Askey this week and Coyne immediately noted that the standards in training at Sundorne Castle needed raising.

And, speaking ahead of the home clash with Rochdale tomorrow, Coyne was delighted at the response from Shrewsbury’s players in an intense session.

He said: “You’ve all got your own opinions about how things should be done. I’ve got mine. I’m never going to force that on anybody.

“Obviously the chairman has asked me to look after things and this is what I think the lads need, this is what I think they should be doing.

“Whether it’s right or wrong time will tell. If a manager comes in and does it his way, that’s football.

“I’m going to do things the way I think they should be done. The level of performance and standard in training, I think, has to go up.

“And there’s detail we’ve given them, what we’re trying to do with the ball and without the ball.

“These kind of things we’ll do a little bit more work on, that’s how I see it from my perspective.”

Coyne wants to see players on the bench, and those that don’t make the matchday 18 due to a bloated squad, pushing to raise the competition in Town’s ranks.

Ramsay, who has been with Shrews’ academy since March 2017, won plaudits from Coyne and skipper Mat Sadler for his impact.

Winger Shaun Whalley also returned to the grass for his first light session since injuring his calf four weeks ago.

Coyne added: “Yes, the standards were definitely raised. They responded brilliantly to what Eric was doing and how he set training up, how he went about his work

.”