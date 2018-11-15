Next Shrewsbury Town manager: Salop considering approach for Newport County boss Mike Flynn

The 38-year-old Welshman has impressed onlookers with his fine achievements in charge at Rodney Parade.

Any approach for the former midfielder would require a compensation package being agreed with Newport, where Flynn signed a February extension to see his deal run until June 2020.

Flynn, a former Newport player, was appointed in caretaker charge of the Exiles in March 2017 with the club 11 points adrift of safety in League Two.

He managed to secure survival in a ‘Great Escape’ on the final day of that season.

He secured an impressive 11th-placed finish in League Two last term, while reaching the FA Cup fourth round, where County took Tottenham to a Wembley replay.

Flynn fits the mould of Town’s two recent appointments – both under current chief executive Brian Caldwell – of managers who have impressed at a lower level.

Former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer is thought to be a prime candidate for the job while Paul Hurst would be interested, but is unlikely to make a dramatic Shrewsbury return just six months after leaving.

Salop are happy to play the waiting game to get their man, even if that means letting goalkeeping coach Danny Coyne take charge of crucial games in the meantime.

Town welcome Rochdale to Montgomery Waters Meadow in League One on Saturday. Just two positions and two points separates the clubs, in 16th and 18th, in thestandings.

Caldwell has said it is important the club take stock of their position and assess all options ahead of a crucial appointment.

Coyne, who oversaw Tuesday’s 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy victory at Crewe, believes Town’s manager-in-waiting has all the tools to achieve success with Shrewsbury.

He said: “I think it’s a fantastic job. You look at where we are, what we’ve got, the training ground, the changing rooms, the facilities, the stadium, the squad.

“We’ve got some great players in the squad so whoever takes it over, I think, will be looking forward to working with the players and staff we’ve got.

“Everybody works tirelessly and is very very good at what they do. Everybody sticks together as a staff and it rubs off on the players.”