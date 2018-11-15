Newport County not concerned about possible Shrewsbury approach for Michael Flynn

Flynn, 38, is one of the favourites to succeed John Askey at Montgomery Waters Meadow and it is believed Town are keen on making an approach.

But, according to South Wales Argus, the Exiles are not concerned by the speculation. Flynn is know to be an ambitious boss but it is felt he still has targets to achieved at Rodney Parade.

Flynn has dropped in the betting market for next Shrewsbury chief, with Wrexham boss Sam Ricketts, former Shrews boss Paul Hurst and Gary Bowyer ahead of him.

The Welshman has caught the attention of several suitors after taking County from the brink of League Two relegation to an FA Cup fourth round replay, while currently pushing for the play-off places.

Flynn was named League Two manager of the month for September.