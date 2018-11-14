Paul Hurst would be keen for talks – but a Shrewsbury Town return is unlikely

However, it is believed there would be a number of major obstacles to overcome after Hurst’s exit for Ipswich Town in the summer.

Senior figures said at the time they were ‘disappointed’ with the way Hurst left for Championship club Ipswich, questioning the former boss’s loyalty.

Hurst, who took Shrewsbury to the League One play-off final last season, had become the favourite with the bookmakers to succeed John Askey.

It is believed Hurst would be willing to return to Montgomery Waters Meadow club, but any U-turn less than six months after he left looks unlikely – at the moment.

Hurst, sacked by Ipswich last month, upset Shrewsbury with the manner of his departure in May.

Suggestions he was heading to Suffolk began to leak little over 24 hours after Town lost against Rotherham at Wembley, a match considered by some as the biggest in the club’s history.

Relations were further soured as Hurst signed stars Jon Nolan and Toto Nsiala days before Shrewsbury’s League One curtain-raiser.

Chief executive Brian Caldwell revealed at the time how Town had received an offer for the players – who then submitted transfer requests to force through a move – via text message.

Hurst performed miracles with Salop, steering them away from League One relegation after taking charge from Grimsby in October 2016.

Then, in his first full season, he led Town to Wembley twice – although they lost on both occasions.

It is understood both AFC Wimbledon, who parted company with Neal Ardley this week, and Notts County, who sacked Harry Kewell yesterday, are interested in appointing Hurst.

Hurst rose to the top of the bookies’ odds for next Shrewsbury manager yesterday, as short as 11/10 in some markets.

He overtook previous favourite Gary Bowyer, formerly of Blackburn and Blackpool.

Bowyer is a candidate Town have admired for some time and somebody they have approached previously.

Hurst was the overwhelming favourite in a Shropshire Star fan poll to replace Askey.

He received 50 per cent of votes from more than 1,200 voters.

However, it is thought an appointment could split the Town fanbase, some of who are not keen on a return for the former boss.