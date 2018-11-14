Next Shrewsbury Town boss: Who could replace John Askey?

But who will be the person to step in to take on the Salop hot-seat?

Here are the runners and riders for the role along with their current odds with the bookmakers...

Gary Bowyer (5/4)

Gary Bowyer was the early front runner for the job.

The favourite for the Salop job, Gary Bowyer is best known as a manager from his stints with Blackburn and Blackpool.

The 47-year-old has been out of work since leaving the Seasiders on August 6 – just one game into the new season.

He guided Blackpool – amid reported problems behind the scenes – to promotion from League Two via the play-offs in his first season in charge, and followed that up with an impressive 12th-placed finish in their last campaign.

Over his managerial career, Bowyer has taken charge of 246 games, winning 89 of them. It is believed Bowyer has previously been a Shrewsbury Town target.

Paul Hurst (13/8)

Paul Hurst is a popular choice for fans (AMA/Sam Bagnall)

The man who was leading the race with the bookies for the job, only to drop below Bowyer, is none other than former boss Paul Hurst.

Making a huge impact in his first stint at the Montgomery Waters Meadow, fans have called for a return despite his inauspicious exit to Ipswich so soon after Salop's play-off final defeat to Rotherham.

The Shropshire Star understands that Hurst would be open to a return following his Ipswich exit, although a number of obstacles would need to be overcome to make that a reality.

Hurst took charge of 97 games at Shrewsbury during his spell at the club, winning 48 of them.

Hurst was the overwhelming favourite in a Shropshire Star fan poll to replace Askey - receiving over 50 per cent of votes from more than 1,200 voters.

Sam Ricketts (7/2)

Former Wolves man Sam Ricketts is a man in the running (AMA/Sam Bagnall)

Former Wolves defender Sam Ricketts is another man being tipped for the Shrewsbury Town job by the bookies following Askey's exit - mainly down to his strong start to management with Wrexham.

Taking charge of the National League side in May, the 37-year-old has won 13 of the 20 games he's been in charge of, losing just twice.

The risk lies in his lack of experience and the notable jump in level.

Ricketts is only just beginning a managerial career in non-league football - making the move to League One could be a step too soon.

Mike Flynn (7/1)

Newport County boss Mike Flynn was named League Two manager of the month for September.

Current Newport County manager Mike Flynn kicks off the managers listed as outsiders with the bookies at 7/1.

Fresh off the League Two manager of the month award for September, Flynn took caretaker charge of Newport last year, and has quickly settled in - having guided the club to sixth this season so far.

The 38-year-old has experience of avoiding relegation, having pulled off that feat with The Exiles having taken over with the club 11 points adrift at the bottom of League Two.

He's also masterminded results against higher league opposition, beating Leeds in the FA Cup third round last season, before drawing 1-1 with Spurs at Wembley in the next round.

Since taking charge he's won 37 games from 89 matches.

Paul Heckingbottom (14/1)

Paul Heckingbottom didn't have the best time at Leeds, but was much-loved at Barnsley (AMA/Sam Bagnall)

Formerly of Barnsley and Leeds, Paul Heckingbottom could be an interesting option if he's willing to jump back into management at Salop.

Fondly remembered from his time at Barnsley, he guided the Tykes to success in the Checkatrade Trophy Final in 2016 over Oxford with a memorable 3-2 win at Wembley. Later on that season he went on to gain promotion through the League One play-off final via a 3-1 win.

He made the move to Leeds in February, but failed to replicate his success at Elland Road and was sacked and replaced by Marcelo Bielsa after just 16 games in charge.

If he can bring the success he found at Oakwell to another club, he'll undoubtedly prove a popular appointment - although you wonder if he'll be willing to take a job in League One.

Steve Cotterill (20/1)

Could Steve Cotterill make the move to League One?

Former Birmingham City, Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and Portsmouth boss (among others) Steve Cotterill is a man without a club for the time being, leading to the bookmakers linking him with the Meadow.

He didn't have the best of times in charge of Birmingham after taking over from Harry Redknapp, but is a fairly high profile name and is highly respected by Shrewsbury.

Despite his forgettable spell at St Andrew's, his overall management record is highlighted by strong winning percentages in charge of Bristol City and Cheltenham Town - although the latter was during his managerial infancy.

However, it's hard to smirk at his job at Ashton Gate through the 2014/15 season - in which he won the League One title and Football League Trophy.

Danny Coyne (25/1)

Should Salop consider Danny Coyne as a permanent manager? (AMA)

The last man on our list is none other than current Shrewsbury Town caretaker Danny Coyne - now spending his second stint in temporary charge of the Shropshire side.

After Micky Mellon was relieved of his duties in 2016, Salop fans will remember Coyne being appointed caretaker then - although things didn't go entirely to plan for him.

Taking charge of four consecutive defeats in just over two weeks, Paul Hurst was eventually appointed as Mellon's successor and took the reins from Coyne.

Now, the 45-year-old is once again filling in, but has already gotten off to a better start courtesy of a 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy win over Crewe.

Appointing him as permanent boss is unlikely, but if he continues to get a tune out of Shrewsbury then he may be under more serious consideration.