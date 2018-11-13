Menu

Danny Coyne happy to oversee Shrewsbury management duties until further notice

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Goalkeeping coach Danny Coyne said he is happy to oversee management duties while the club make an important, long-term appointment.

Danny Coyne (AMA)

Coyne, drafted in by Shrewsbury to take charge on a temporary basis after John Askey's sacking on Monday, secured a 2-1 victory in the Checkatrade Trophy at Crewe last night.

The win, Coyne's first while overseeing first-team duties after losing four games in a similar stint two years ago, helped Town top Group D and qualify for the second round.

Coyne said: "I'll take every day as it comes. The club are not going to rush into anything.

"We want the right man for the job to take the club forward. It's not a short-term fix, it's a long-term position.

"The chairman wants stability with the club, to kick us on to the next level."

He continued: "You work alongside them and then one day they come in and they tell you.

"There was speculation around it so it wasn't a massive shock but he came in and wished us all the best."

Wingers Abo Eisa and Alex Gilliead scored either time of half-time for the visitors.

Coyne, who reiterated he did not want the manager job, added: "There was not much preparation for the lads.

"We threw them together and they were great for me, so credit to them."

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
