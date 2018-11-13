Advertising
Danny Coyne happy to oversee Shrewsbury management duties until further notice
Goalkeeping coach Danny Coyne said he is happy to oversee management duties while the club make an important, long-term appointment.
Coyne, drafted in by Shrewsbury to take charge on a temporary basis after John Askey's sacking on Monday, secured a 2-1 victory in the Checkatrade Trophy at Crewe last night.
The win, Coyne's first while overseeing first-team duties after losing four games in a similar stint two years ago, helped Town top Group D and qualify for the second round.
Coyne said: "I'll take every day as it comes. The club are not going to rush into anything.
"We want the right man for the job to take the club forward. It's not a short-term fix, it's a long-term position.
"The chairman wants stability with the club, to kick us on to the next level."
He continued: "You work alongside them and then one day they come in and they tell you.
"There was speculation around it so it wasn't a massive shock but he came in and wished us all the best."
Wingers Abo Eisa and Alex Gilliead scored either time of half-time for the visitors.
Coyne, who reiterated he did not want the manager job, added: "There was not much preparation for the lads.
"We threw them together and they were great for me, so credit to them."
