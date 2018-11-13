Crewe v Shrewsbury Town: John Askey successor must nurture Shrewsbury Town youth

Ryan Sears is in line for another start in the Checkatrade Trophy tonight, where Town will be under the caretaker charge of Danny Coyne as life after Askey begins, writes Lewis Cox.

Defender Sears, 19, was handed his Shrewsbury debut by Askey.

His loan at AFC Telford was cut short as Shrews were suffering from an injury crisis.

Two days later, he was starting in League One against Bristol Rovers – and fared well.

He also started in the 6-0 rout of Tranmere in this competition and will be in Coyne’s plans at League Two Crewe tonight.

Attacking starlet Ryan Barnett was another put in under the former boss. He also thrived.

Askey also handed a first pro contract to young striker Lifumpa Mwandwe in his five months at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Sears, who is from Newtown and has been at Shrewsbury since aged 14, spoke to the press before news of Askey’s sacking emerged.

He described how he felt after a debut in which the young defender limited former Town winger Alex Rodman to precious few opportunities.

“It gave me massive confidence after the game,” said Sears, who is set to be part of wholesale Salop changes tonight.

“I went back into training trying to prove myself even more to the gaffer.

“This year’s been one of my best playing, he’s (Askey’s) given me confidence to play and that opportunity.

“From then I’ve been really confident in training.

“Rodders is a really good player. It was a good battle, to play against him and have an alright game was good.”

Askey had stated that it was important clubs such as Shrewsbury have a ‘pathway’ from the academy to the first-team squad.

Sears added: “Hearing it as a young lad is really good.

“I’ve got to give the gaffer all the credit because he’s given us the opportunity to play men’s football in League One.”

Sears was a striker is his younger days before converting to a defender at county level.

He has been used as a right-back in pre-season friendlies and on his League One bow, but prefers playing at centre-half.

He is looking on tonight’s Gresty Road tie, which Town need a point from to qualify from Group D, as a chance to impress.

He added: “Obviously cup games are different but the most important thing as a young lad is about playing.

“It doesn’t matter what the crowd is or how big it is. Playing is important.”