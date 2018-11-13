Checkatrade Trophy: Crewe 1 Shrewsbury 2 - Report and pictures

Danny Coyne oversaw a first win in caretaker charge of Shrewsbury as Town topped their Northern Group D with the three points against The Railwaymen.

Town fielded an entirely changed XI from Sunday’s FA Cup tie with Salford, Askey’s final game in charge.

Goals either side of half-time from wing duo Abo Eisa and Alex Gilliead sealed the win as Town staved off late pressure after Jordan Bowery’s effort for Crewe.

All Shrewsbury eyes are on who will succeed Askey in charge but the second-string side gave current and future staff food for thought with a vibrant and attack-minded display.

Coyne, who lost four games while in temporary charge before Paul Hurst, made 11 changes from the team that drew with Salford, little more than 48 hours ago.

The headline to his numerous switches was a first start of the season for wideman Eisa, who had missed almost two months of Askey’s reign with a knee injury.

There were also rare starts for Doug Loft, Kieran Kennedy and Charlie Colkett. Loft had not been seen in competitive first-team action since the penalty victory over Manchester City’s development squad in August.

Chelsea loanee Colkett, who has suffered a couple of injury problems during his Shropshire spell, had also not planned since the Citizens clash, while Kennedy was featuring for the first time since the 6-0 Checkatrade route of Tranmere.

The Trophy tie came as an ideal opportunity for the fringe players, as well as the younger stars and those returning from injury to impress.

Hosts Crewe fielded a somewhat weaker line-up comprised of a number of young players.

It was obvious fairly early on that Town’s higher quality could prove difficult for their youthful home side.

Strike duo Lenell John-Lewis - wearing the armband - and Lee Angol linked well early on as Town settled well with Loft and Colkett seeing plenty of the ball.

Joel Coleman, back between the sticks, was given an early tester and made a hash of James Jones’ cross and was fortunate two diving red shirts could not convert.

But Town got into gear and soon caused problems. Ben Garratt had to deny Angol from distance before David Artell’s hosts began creating avoidable issues for themselves.

Shrewsbury were guilty of not profiting from a handful of really poor defensive passes and clearances from the hosts, who received a berating from the few interested onlookers.

Crewe had only made four changes from their League Two clash on Saturday but, after three straight defeats, low confidence caused some jitters.

Colkett impressed with silky touches in the middle of the park as he attempted to catch the eye. He was guilty of over-playing later in the half as Kennedy was forced into a block.

Coleman had just parried away a Shaun Miller header before Coyne’s men made their pressure count 20 minutes in. And the 30 seconds before the net rippled was like something from a football bloopers Christmas DVD.

Angol was denied by Market Drayton-born shot-stopper Ben Garratt before left-back Ryan Haynes and Colkett has successive shots cleared off the line by admirable last-ditch defending.

The ball found its way to Eisa on the left and his dangerous delivery, on target, was flicked into his own net by skipper Ray.

John-Lewis flashes inches wide from a tight angle not long after as the couple of hundred Town fans in the Ice Cream Van Stand looked on impressed.

For all of their dominance and dangerous possession Town were almost punished before the break. Jones shot straight at Coleman before academy graduate Ryan Sears made a stunning goal-saving block to keep out Alex Nicholls’ effort.

Not much changed in terms of the game’s open nature in the second period. Only a terrific late recovery from Kennedy denied Nicholls, who was through on goal.

At the other end Gilliead’s fierce first-time volley whistled over.

Eighteen minutes into the second period Town looked to have put the Group D clash beyond their hosts as Gilliead netted a cool second.

The winger found the bottom left corner with an arrowed low strike beyond Garratt’s grasp.

Town had just sent on impressive young midfielder James Rowland for his first-team debut. The 16-year-old ball-playing midfield is highly-rated at Montgomery Waters Meadow and caught the eye with some neat touches.

The visitors switched off after their second and were let off the hook for several defensive lapses before Bowery struck 11 minutes from time, sliding in an accurate low finish.

The Alex peppered Town’s box late on but forced little of note as Town progressed to the second round in comfortable style.

Crewe Alexandra (4-2-3-1):

Garratt, Ng, Ray, Pickering, Jones, Nolan, Miller, Bowery, Nicholls (Ainley, 62), Whelan, O’Connor (Wintle, 58).

Subs not used: Richards (gk), Porter, Kirk, Finney, Hunt.

Shrewsbury Town (4-4-2):

Coleman; Sears, Bolton, Kennedy, Haynes; Gilliead, Loft, Colkett (Rowland, 67), Eisa (Okenabirhie, 90); Angol (Gnahoua, 76), John-Lewis.

Subs not used: Arnold (gk), Emmanuel, McAtee, Mwandwe.

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Attendance: 825 (186 Shrewsbury fans)