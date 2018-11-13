Brian Caldwell wants new Shrewsbury Town boss to ‘galvanise’ squad as Supporters' Parliament call for unity

Town yesterday began the hunt for a third manager in the space of half-a-year after the under-fire Askey was relieved of his duties just five months into a three-year deal.

Caldwell stressed that the club have every faith in a squad assembled by Askey over the summer, where the former Macclesfield boss spent £600,000 on transfer fees.

But inconsistency cost Salop as poor performances meant Askey was unable to build a run of positive results.

“We just have to be open to anything. You’re always looking for somebody to galvanise the team we’ve got because we’ve got every faith in the playing side,” said the Town supremo.

“We spent a lot of money this close season, £600,000 worth of transfer fees, it’s important somebody comes in who feels they can take the club forward which is what we all want.”

Caldwell added: “Obviously we want to appoint as quickly as possible but sometimes in life you’ve got to take stock of things and get the right person, that’s really important.

“We took our time getting Paul in, the previous manager, and got abuse because we took so long but it seemed a good appointment.

“John we acted quickly and got plaudits but it didn’t work out as well.”

Roger Groves, chairman of the club’s Supporters’ Parliament, said: “I would, on behalf of the Supporters’ Parliament, like to thank them all for their efforts over the last few months. We wish each of them success in the future.

“It is time for us as supporters to do the same. It is also a time for us as supporters to come together as one, to unite as fans and get behind the chairman, chief executive and the rest of the staff.”