Menu

Advertising

Visit of Scunthorpe United awaits Shrewsbury Town or Salford City in the FA Cup second round

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury Town will face League One rivals Scunthorpe United in the FA Cup second round if they can see off National League Salford in next week's replay.

Ollie Norburn netted for Town in the 1-1 draw with Salford (AMA)

Salop do battle with the Class of 92-owned non-league outfit for a second time at the Peninsula Stadium in a game pencilled in for next Tuesday but not yet confirmed.

They drew 1-1 at Montgomery Waters Meadow on Sunday, John Askey's final game in charge before he was sacked.

Scunthorpe, managed by Stuart McCall, share an identical record to Town in League One having won four, drawn six and lost seven.

Salford boss Graham Alexander will face a reunion with his former employers if Salford win next week's replay.

The second round ties will take place on the weekend of December 1.

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Trainee Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News