Visit of Scunthorpe United awaits Shrewsbury Town or Salford City in the FA Cup second round

Salop do battle with the Class of 92-owned non-league outfit for a second time at the Peninsula Stadium in a game pencilled in for next Tuesday but not yet confirmed.

They drew 1-1 at Montgomery Waters Meadow on Sunday, John Askey's final game in charge before he was sacked.

Scunthorpe, managed by Stuart McCall, share an identical record to Town in League One having won four, drawn six and lost seven.

Salford boss Graham Alexander will face a reunion with his former employers if Salford win next week's replay.

The second round ties will take place on the weekend of December 1.