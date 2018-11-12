Next Shrewsbury Town boss: Who do you want?

Askey leaves just five months into a three-year contract and fans are already speculating who his replacement will be.

Here are five names being linked with the job:

Paul Hurst

One of the most successful tenures in recent history, Hurst saved Shrewsbury from relegation following Micky Mellon's departure.

The following season he took Salop to Wembley twice in the EFL Trophy and League One play-off finals.

Following defeat to Rotherham, Hurst left to take over at Ipswich Town, but was sacked after just five months with the club bottom of the table.

Ian Holloway

Currently out of work after leaving QPR at the end of last season, Ian Holloway has a plethora of lower league experience.

He has secured promotion with QPR, Blackpool and Crystal Palace and is understood to be keen to return to management.

Mark Warburton

The former Rangers boss was sacked as Forest manger on New Year Eve 2017.

Warburton enjoyed plenty of success north of the border and achieved promotion to the Championship with Brentford in 2014.

Gary Bowyer

The former Blackburn and Blackpool boss is available for employment after resigning as Tangerines boss.

Bowyer guided Blackpool to an immediate return to League One football after his side beat Exeter 2-1 in the League Two play-off final.

Mick McCarthy

The former Republic of Ireland manager is currently out of work after leaving Ipswich after six years with the club.

The 59-year-old ois vastly experienced, but whether he would drop down to League One remains to be seen.

Mat Sadler

The current club captain is coming to the end of his playing days and is being touted as a potential manager of the future.

Could a player/manager role be a great move or would it be too soon?