Former Walsall and Shrewsbury man Tom Bradshaw ruled out for rest of season

The Millwall front man – a club record signing from Barnsley at the end of August – sustained ligament damage in last weekend's 2-0 loss at Brentford, Millwall boss Neil Harris has confirmed.

“Tom Bradshaw has done his knee ligaments and will be out for the season,” said Harris. “That puts perspective into that [a defeat at Norwich].

“Tom is a big loss for us. We’ll work tirelessly with him to get him back in training and welcome him back as soon as we can, hopefully pre-season."

"“It is one of those crazy modern day injuries. He’d only been on a couple of minutes in the game, we did a debrief and he did the fitness exercise after. We didn’t know until Sunday that there might be a problem.

“A scan on Monday showed he had a ligament tear. He will have an operation on Tuesday. and then it is a long recovery after that.

“You could have knocked me over with a feather on Monday. Tom was convinced it was nothing and he’d be back in training on Thursday. The physio department had their concerns but Tom was convinced he would be on the training pitch on Thursday preparing to be involved today.”