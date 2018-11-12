Chief executive Brian Caldwell searching for the consistency Shrewsbury Town 'crave' after John Askey sacking

Caldwell last week furiously denied rumours that Town wished to sack Askey describing reports as 'a pack of lies' and threatened to give a journalist 'a piece of my mind'.

Today, Askey has been sacked in what Caldwell describes as a tough and well-thought out decision.

"It's always difficult when you have to part ways with a manager," Caldwell told the club's iFollow.

"This is a guy with a family and who's worked really hard to get success at the football club.

"Unfortunately it hasn't worked out. We are very grateful for what John, John and George have done and the work they've put in.

"It's unfortunate that it has not worked out the way everybody hoped."

Shrewsbury sit 18th in League One after 17 games and have failed to secure back-to-back wins all season.

"Inconsistency concerned us," said Caldwell. "A great performance against Barnsley and we go to Oxford and not do so well.

"Even Wimbledon first half we were poor, second half we were decent.

"Sunday's performance wasn't great if we're all honest.

"It's the inconsistency, the players showed they can do it against Barnsley.

"We've had to make that decision to improve things and get back on track.

"We've been monitoring it very closely over the past weeks. We do talk a lot, me and the chairman do every day.

"There's a lot of time analysing performances and speaking to the manager about how we can improve things and get consistency.

"I think we need to take stock of where we're at. We'd given a number of games to get the consistency right which hasn't materialised.

"It's now a time to take stock and move on."

During the summer Town fans saw a number of key players to last season's success leave the club.

"There's no doubt we've got the players here. They've shown they can play at a higher level," the boss continued.

"We're looking for someone to come in, take it on, and get the consistency we've all craved for to get us up the table.

"It's still very tight, the win at Wimbledon was a good win and got us away from it with a bit more of a gap.

"But you lose two games in this league and your fortunes can change dramatically."