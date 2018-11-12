John Askey sacked as Shrewsbury Town manager

The former Macclesfield boss won just four of 17 League One games in charge at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Assistant boss John Filan and first-team coach George Pilkington have also been relieved of their duties.

He was just five months into the three-year deal he signed when appointed in the summer to replace Paul Hurst.

Angry supporters called for his head after yesterday's 1-1 FA Cup draw with National League Salford City.

The Town boss has been on thin ice in recent weeks despite the 89th-minute winner in the last league game at AFC Wimbledon.

Goalkeeper coach Danny Coyne will take charge of tomorrow night's Checkatrade Trophy tie at Crewe.

Chief executive Brian Caldwell said after the previous league game at Wimbledon that the club are trying to show patience.

"We're trying to be patient throughout it. We're 17 games in now, you're always looking at how the team's getting on," he said after the Kingsmeadow win.

"Obviously it's been a frustration for us all, we're trying not to remember last season, a lot of the time we have to remember not to think about what happened last season but think about where we should be.

"Last year was a phenomenal season, let's not try to compare that.

"We try to support John as much as we possible can and we're delighted."

Caldwell then spoke again last Wednesday after reports emerged that Shrewsbury wanted to sack Askey but could not come to a severance package agreement.

The CEO labelled that report a 'pack of lies, malicious and total fabrication'.