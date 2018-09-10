John Askey admits he wishes Shrewsbury season started now

Town, now without a win in nine games in all competitions this term, were the better side against Kenny Jackett’s highly-rated Pompey but were again unable to see out a win.

Shrews, who took the lead with 17 minutes to play at Fratton Park, were once more denied after giving away another penalty, the fourth in four games they have conceded and a fifth at this early stage of the season.

But Askey took real heart from his side’s first-half dominance, in particular, and said now his 16 summer additions had gelled, he wished the season had kicked off this month.

“It’s been difficult. Before coming into the job I didn’t know the league. That’s the hardest part,” admitted the Town chief, who joined from National League Macclesfield.

“But once we got the players in, we’re starting to gel a little bit more, we’re starting to come together. It’s a shame we’re not starting the season now but it is what it is.

“It’s up to me to make the most of the opportunity I’ve been given.”

Greg Docherty came from the bench in the 73rd minute and scored his first Town goal 60 seconds later to give Shrewsbury a deserved lead following a fine first-half display.

But winger Alex Gilliead – who had a strong appeal for a spot-kick of his own turned down on the hour mark – brushed Nathan Thompson to the deck with four minutes left.

Pompey sub Brett Pitman unerringly dispatched the penalty to extend his team’s undefeated run and Town’s winless streak.

Askey was left less than impressed with how the officials handled the decisions.

He added: “It feels a little bit unjust but that’s the way it’s going at the moment

.”