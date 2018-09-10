Analysis: Staggering statistic leaving Shrewsbury Town in a spot of bother

Boss John Askey doubtless spent the four-hour jaunt back to Shropshire ripping his hair out as the same old problems reared their heads to again kick Salop where it hurts.

It was yet another strange afternoon trying to figure out what this enigmatic Shrewsbury squad is about. Thrilling, at times, in and out of possession. Far too hot for unbeaten Pompey to handle with and without the ball.

But, when they were in the trenches seeing out that first victory with just moments to go, they cracked and handed yet another lifeline to their opponents on a platter.

Substitute Greg Docherty scored his first Town goal with his second touch of the game just 60 seconds after coming on, coolly slotting his side into a deserved lead with 17 minutes left – but it wasn’t enough.

Perhaps if they could stop gifting penalties to their opponents they may give themselves a chance. Four in four games and five in seven is a ludicrous statistic that needs halting. Pompey’s equaliser from 12 yards, on 87 minutes, left Salop sick to the stomach.

Askey’s side extended their League One winless run to seven games, making it nine in all competitions. One from the dreaded double-figure mark. Town have forgot what that winning feeling is like.

This Shrewsbury team have regularly won praise for being easy on the eye this season, playing decent football and not taking what they deserve from games.

Most gave Town little-to-no chance of anything at Fratton Park yet the first half was one-way traffic – but a diversion to the route many onlookers expected.

Kenny Jackett’s Pompey, probably guilty of taking Shrewsbury lightly, were nowhere near their visitors. They were chasing shadows.

After 10 minutes of finding their way, Askey’s men roared into control. They won every battle all over the park, pressed high and in Portsmouth’s faces and played football around standstill blue home shirts.

It was a sight to behold and one of the more dominant periods of football from a Town side in a couple of seasons. An attractive variation to the backs-to-the-wall success Paul Hurst brought Town.

Askey wants his Shrewsbury team to be expansive and play, at times to their detriment, but this was an Askey team in full, fluent gear. Last-ditch defending was all that saved the hosts.

But, after almost 60 per cent possession and a dozen efforts at goal, the sides went in 0-0 at the break with Portsmouth clinging on, delighted to be offered a break from the Salop slaughter. Their expectant home crowd, so confident of an easy win, were up in arms about how this winless side had their high-flying heroes so penned in.

The same old issues were plaguing even Town’s best – by a country mile – performance of the season. Of the 11 efforts at goal none were on target. Craig MacGillivray didn’t have to shine against his former side to keep Pompey in it.

Town’s efforts on goal weren’t bad. Lenell John-Lewis, in for expectant father Lee Angol, was just unable to gather in a Shaun Whalley cross before he sent Salop’s clearest chance over the bar.

But efforts from distance from Omar Beckles, Whalley and Anthony Grant all went within inches of a deserved lead, with MacGillivray scrambling nowhere near.

Town weren’t just troubling Pompey from long range, they were working neat shapes and winning the physical battle.

However, the familiar lack of cutting edge had all Town fans concerned that, again, not taking chances while on top would haunt Askey’s side.

Jackett was so alarmed at Pompey’s first 45 he made two half-time changes, and, to his credit, they helped. Portsmouth improved – they could hardly have been as bad – and the crowd got more involved.

But they didn’t work Askey’s organised troops too hard, despite seeing more of the ball. And Shrews put a dent in their naysayers’ belief that goals won’t come from different areas as Docherty rose from the bench to show the class that made Rangers bring him in.

He profited from Christian Burgess’s error and made him pay to the delight of 281 travelling Salopians.

While the issue of scoring goals has, to an extent, taken a back seat, Shrewsbury are enduring a woeful run of gifting opposition a way into games.

Portsmouth were creating very little. But with four minutes to go, and seconds after surviving another Pompey penalty appeal, Alex Gilliead clumsily brushed Nathan Thompson to the deck.

It was contentious, and nowhere near as clear-cut as one turned down on Gilliead, but it was still needless. Poor Joel Coleman’s goals against column would be much healthier if he hadn’t faced four penalties in seven league games.

He could do nothing about sub Brett Pitman’s thumping effort into the corner and just beyond his reach.

Askey last week called on Salop to stop giving ‘stupid’ penalties away. Five in seven cup and league games this term cannot be a fluke.

It is no coincidence. It is a lack of game management, inexperience and naivety.

It needs to be cut out because it is halting this team’s progress and snatching away what they deserve. Ultimately it is causing Askey massive problems and is the reason he still has ‘0’ in the win column.

Shrews must take massive heart from dominating a top, unbeaten side, who will be there or thereabouts this term. That elusive win is not far off, and Town desperately need that winning feeling.