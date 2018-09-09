Greg Docherty hopes to have pushed his case for a Shrewsbury Town start

The on-loan Rangers midfielder scored his first goal in English football with just his second touch seconds after being sent on from the bench by Askey.

The 21-year-old, who was left out of the starting XI for games against Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth, gambled in the box and profited from a poor Christian Burgess header to expertly send a side-footed volley into the corner.

“Yes of course I want to come on and make an impact. I don’t want to be sitting on the bench," said the energetic midfielder, signed by boyhood club Rangers from Hamilton in January.

"It’s been frustrating watching the last game or two, I wanted to come on and show that I should be on the pitch, hopefully I’ve done that and I’m put in the thoughts for next week."

Docherty admitted he has been impressed with his midfield colleagues' performances in midfield as Anthony Grant, Josh Laurent and Ollie Norburn have all caught the eye in recent games.

But, like boss Askey, he bemoaned a soft spot-kick decision denying Salop a crucial first win.

He added: “Being on the sidelines is frustrating I want to be a part of it but watching the boys you can’t fault them, their effort was second to none, that’s what makes it so tough.

“I thought the penalty was soft and with a big crowd behind the referee they will appeal for everything but that’s what all home fans do.”

Docherty, who is being assessed by Rangers chief Steven Gerrard on his displays south of the border, acknowledges that – for all of their fine football – winless Town need positive results.

“We are passing teams off of the park at times and we should be much further up the table, but it’s a result business and we need to get wins," he said.

“It’s difficult when you’re not getting the results but playing well, you’re putting the effort in and covering the ground and fighting for each other, but it comes down to wins."