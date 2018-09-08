Young Shrewsbury Town stars earn a salute from John Askey

Academy graduates Barnett and Sears have caught the eye in recent weeks after stealing the show on their Salop debuts.

Eighteen-year-old attacker Barnett, from Wellington, can play central or out wide and was man of the match against Manchester City under-21s.

Right-back Sears, 19, from Newtown, gave an accomplished display against Bristol Rovers in League One.

“It’s great when you get local lads playing and doing well,” said Askey, who goes in search of his first Shrewsbury win at Portsmouth today.

“I think it gives everybody a lift – it gave the older players a lift, seeing Ryan (Sears) do that.

He’s come in and done well and it’s important to keep him around for the moment.”

Sears was recalled from a loan at AFC Telford to pitch in at Town in the absence of the injured James Bolton (hamstring).

Askey continued: “If it gets to a stage where he’s not playing enough, we’ll try to get him out on loan again.

“With the performance he had, I’m sure there’ll be one or two more takers than Telford.

“It’s been good for him and I think it’s important for all the young lads to go out and play.”

Sears faces a challenge from Josh Emmanuel for his place in the starting XI at Portsmouth today after Askey snapped the 21-year-old up on loan from Ipswich.

Town’s boss has been please with how Emmanuel, who played for Rotherham against Shrews in last season’s play-off final, has settled in.

“He’s fitted in well – and the players we’ve got help with that, they’re decent lads,” said Askey. “It’s a good place to be at the moment.

“Obviously, we’ve brought him in to play him. He provides competition. Whoever is doing well at the time will stake their claim.”

Town chief executive Brian Caldwell has taken over as company secretary at Shrewsbury after David Parry retired.