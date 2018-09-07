Portsmouth's Craig MacGillivray won’t let sentiment creep in for Shrewsbury reunion

Shot-stopper MacGillivray has shone since moving to Fratton Park on a free in the summer, after turning down a new contract at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The former Walsall man only made eight League One appearances for Town en route to the play-off final – and just 14 from 62 in all competitions as a back-up to Dean Henderson.

But he has been key for Kenny Jackett’s team so far this term as they remain unbeaten in six league games and in search of a fourth straight clean sheet against Salop.

MacGillivray, 25, said: “It’s another game. It’s three points at stake.

“Yes, it’s my old team, but it’s another team in the league and it’s three points.

“My mentality is, yes, it’s my old team and, yes, there will be a few people I know and got on with very well last year.

“But as soon as I get to the game on Saturday and the whistle goes I won’t be thinking of them as friends.

“I will be thinking of them as someone who is standing in the way of us getting three points.

“We played against Bristol Rovers and Plymouth and there were a few lads there.

“But I still go out of the changing room and get on with the game of football. My head’s fully on the game.”

The ex-Harrogate Town goalkeeper, who has played in all six of Pompey’s league games this term, believes Shrewsbury may still be ‘living’ in last season.

But he added a note of warning to his current employers not to judge John Askey’s men for lying 23rd in the early standings.

He said: “Maybe they are living a little bit still in what they did last season.

“I know they aren’t picking up results at the minute, but from what I’m hearing they are playing some very good football and not picking up the results.

“I’ve spoken to numerous people who say they are still a strong side.

“They may be second-bottom, but there’s only six games gone. A couple of results and they can be straight up the table.”

Pompey should welcome back striker Oliver Hawkins (hamstring), but centre-back Jack Whatmough (hamstring) and right-back Anton Walkes (groin) are likely to miss out alongside top scorer Ronan Curtis, who is with Republic of Ireland’s under-21s.