Portsmouth win would change our season, says Shrewsbury Town chief John Askey

Town are winless in six League One attempts under Askey and face one of the toughest trips of the season with a visit to unbeaten Pompey.

But Askey insists Shrewsbury are improving by the day and is confident that points will soon follow.

The boss is confident his squad have the ability to trouble Kenny Jackett’s second-placed hosts, and wants his players to quieten a raucous Fratton Park crowd in search of what would be a ‘massive’ result.

“It’d be massive if we could get a result there. It could change the season,” said Town chief Askey. “It is a difficult place to go but no club in this league is not beatable.

“It’s a good chance for us to show what we can do. It’ll be a very tough game. They’re flying at the moment.

“Obviously, the crowd will be big and get behind them.

“We’ve got to quieten the crowd and keep the ball. If we can do that for the first 20 minutes, get ourselves into the game, then we’ve got more than enough to cause problems.

“We know it will be difficult, but these are the games you want to play in and I’m sure the players are looking forward to it.”

Right-back James Bolton is still struggling with a hamstring complaint, meaning new Ipswich loan signing Josh Emmanuel is likely to make his Shrewsbury debut.

The hosts are without five-goal top scorer Ronan Curtis, who has been called-up for international duty with Republic of Ireland’s under-21s. Town have won the last five clashes with Portsmouth.

Askey added: “We keep improving and that’s the main thing.

“In training, things are getting better. It’s improving all the time.

“If we can start to gel a bit more, it’s only a matter of time in terms of results.

“We hope the goals do go in and we can keep it tight at the back – not give away stupid penalties.

“We’ll be OK then. I think the players are confident.”