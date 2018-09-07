Former Shrewsbury Town and Wolves midfielder Dave Edwards hints at Salop return

The 32-year-old began his career at Town, making his senior debut in 2003 and going on to make more than 100 appearances for the club before moving on to Luton Town and then Wolves.

But the now-Reading midfielder has previously mentioned a return to Salop in the future, and has once again hinted at a return on social media.

When asked whether he thinks he would ever return to Salop on Instagram, he responded with a 'fingers crossed' emoji.

The former Wales international was also asked if he regretted his decision to leave the club, to which he responded: "I definitely regret the circumstances in which I left but they gave me a platform to have a career I could only of ever dreamed of!"

He went on to highlight his first goal at the Meadow against Darlington as his favourite Salop game in which he played.

Edwards ended his stay at Wolves last season, signing for Reading in August 2017, and made more than 30 appearances for The Royals in the 2017/18 campaign.

He has yet to feature in a match-day squad this season however, with Reading sitting bottom of the Championship table with just two points from six games.