Desire still burns bright for Shrewsbury Town's Mat Sadler

The 33-year-old centre-half made 56 appearances for Town last term, the most in any single campaign in his 16-year professional career, and was made club captain by Paul Hurst.

The former Birmingham stopper was quickly identified by new boss John Askey as a player he was keen to tap into for advice after he replaced Hurst at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Sadler, the club’s joint-longest serving player, believes experience should not be looked down on and, instead, says his determination is ever growing.

“I have to push on again. That’s something that, for me personally, does not stop,” said Sadler.

“When you get older you want to play more, I think. Experience is sometimes under-rated, you probably know how to look after yourself and you don’t take games for granted.

“I’m desperate to repeat the level of games we played last season. I’ll be doing everything I can to do that and I’m looking forward to that challenge.”

The left-back turned central defender will battle with Toto Nsiala, Omar Beckles and new signing Kieran Kennedy for places in Askey’s team.

But, as the squad’s most experienced player, it is already clear Askey has leaned on Sadler for advice as he finds his feet as Shrewsbury boss.

The role originally given to Sadler by Hurst is one the defender is delighted to continue playing. He added: “Definitely (it’s nice to hear). That’s something that he’s said and has put into action by proving that in the first week back.

“I’ve been a bit of a sounding board for different things, whatever that might be, and that’s great for me. I know George (Pilkington, first team coach) from on the circuit over the years anyway, that’s also good that you have half-a-relationship there.”

“Long may that continue.”

Sadler admitted ‘nuggets of wisdom’ might span beyond the pitch for Town’s Macclesfield-based boss.

“Where the Buttermarket is, yes,” he smiled. “Where the Boathouse is when it’s nice and sunny – making sure he knows everything about the area.” It’ll be an ongoing thing. There’ll be plenty of nuggets of wisdom as it goes on.”