Shrewsbury boss John Askey hopes to tap into Arthur Gnahoua's Premier League class

The 25-year-old French winger could be poised to play a key role for Town this season after being reunited with the manager he served for three seasons at Macclesfield Town.

Last summer’s free transfer from Kidderminster has agreed a new one-year deal at Shrewsbury after netting three goals in 22 outings last term – including just 10 starts.

Askey is ready to tap into Gnahoua’s top talent and believes areas where he can improve are his defensive work and consistency.

“He’s got an unbelievable amount of ability. He’s got ability that Premier League players have got,” Askey said of his former Silkmen schemer.

“When he plays he’s just got to get on the ball a little bit more and be a little bit more consistent – but ability-wise he’s got everything.

“Arthur did quite well for me. He didn’t play as much as he’d have liked but I was keen to keep him but he decided to go to Spain and came back to do well at Kidderminster. We’ve probably all seen signs of his ability.”

Gnahoua was nicknamed ‘ghost’ by his team-mates last season due to his quiet and reserved demeanour behind the scenes.

But he provided Town fans with glimpses of the ability Askey knows he possesses – none more so than the memorable added-time winner at Doncaster that sparked euphoric scenes.

The Frenchman’s quiet voice should not temper the damage Gnahoua can deal on the pitch though, added Askey, who is keen to ramp up the winger’s confidence.

“He’s as quiet a lad as I’ve ever met,” the boss added. “But that shouldn’t affect him on the football pitch. “When he’s got all of the ability he should have loads of confidence on the football pitch.”

“Sometimes he gets the ball and does things that shouldn’t be at this level – it is just sometimes, on the other side of it when he’s defending or whatever.

“But it’s something that I’m looking forward to working with him (on) again.

“Hopefully we can help him get on the ball a little bit more. Then he can use his ability.”

Meanwhile, despite reports, Town will not be making summer moves for midfield pair Tayo Edun and Ben Kennedy.

The duo, who play for Fulham and Doncaster respectively, were linked with switches to Montgomery Waters Meadow yesterday but the Shropshire Star understands both will not be joining Askey’s side.