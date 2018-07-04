Menu

Shrewsbury Town chasing talented Stevenage midfielder Ben Kennedy

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury Town are in the hunt for talented Stevenage midfield man Ben Kennedy, according to reports.

The Northern Irish goal-getter, who has one year remaining on his deal at the League Two club, netted seven times in 37 outings in all competitions last season.

The 21-year-old, who joined the club in 2013, netted nine goals from midfield in the previous season after coming through the ranks at The Lamex Stadium.

Kennedy has been in and around the first-team at Stevenage for four seasons in total. The left-footer has played wide ride and can also play behind strikers and is seen as a midfield playmaker.

He is not a stranger to scoring an eye-catching goal. Kennedy signed a new two-year deal in April 2017.

Boss John Askey has so far made three new additions, centre-half Kieran Kennedy, forward Fejiri Okenabirhie and full-back Ryan Haynes to his ranks.

He is yet to sign a midfielder.

Meanwhile, Fulham's England youth international Tayo Edun is believed to not be on the radar of the Montgomery Waters Meadow club.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
@lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

