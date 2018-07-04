New Shrewsbury hitman Fejiri Okenabirhie is feeling fitter by the day with Town

The 22-year-old striker was one of boss John Askey's first Town signings after joining from National League outfit Dagenham on a two-year deal.

He netted 12 goals for the Daggers last season and left with a record of 19 goals in 70 outings.

Okenabirhie is getting to know his new team-mates during this week's warm-weather training camp in Valencia and admits the intense fitness sessions are beyond anything he has previously experienced at former signs Dagenham and Stevenage.

He said: "It's been good and it's been tough, a lot of hard work.

"It's been a good start to the week and I'm enjoying it so far.

"The sessions have been tough. A lot harder than what I was used to but I'm getting into it a lot more every day, I'm getting fitter.

"The lads have been good, I've settled in well and am getting to know everyone.

"I'm enjoying it."

Okenabirhie was hailed as the National League's best frontman by Askey, who led former side Macclesfield to top spot in that division last season.

And the London-born striker is fully focused on using the training camp and six pre-season fixtures to get as up to speed as possible ahead of the League One curtain-raiser with Bradford on August 4.

"Pre-season is just about getting fit and getting your sharpness ready for the start of the season," added Okenabirhie. "That's what I'll be trying to do to get ready to make an impact at the start of the season.

"I'm sharing a room with Omar (Beckles) so me and him have been speaking a lot but I've pretty much spoke with everyone since I've been here so it's been really good to get to know everyone."