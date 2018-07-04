Impress me! Shrewsbury boss John Askey wipes slate clean

Askey stressed that his arrival means a clean slate for every squad member and he will use the players that catch his eye throughout pre-season training and friendlies.

The former Macclesfield manager is currently in Spain with his squad, and a handful of trialists, on a week’s warm-weather training camp and is ready to be impressed.

Senior players Bryn Morris, Luke Hendrie and Zak Jules are among those that did not feature regularly for Town under Paul Hurst but Askey insists that will not put him off selecting them, should they impress.

Askey said: “It has to be (a clean slate). I think it is for every player, having a new manager you just start again. You come in pre-season and it’s how you perform on the pitch. If they’re performing better than somebody else in their position then they play – it’s as simple as that.

“Hopefully they’re looking forward to showing me what they can do.

“It’s about what you do on the football pitch, and if they do it on the pitch then they’ve got a great chance.”

Askey is a believer that first impressions are important and the boss has now had roughly a week since his players returned to work.

Town have announced six pre-season friendlies – including two recently added behind-closed-doors games with Kidderminster and Burnley – but Askey will not get caught up in the outcome of those clashes.

In fact, the boss will struggle to remember the scorelines by the time the competitive action kicks off.

He added: “I think first impressions are always important. Not only for myself but also for the staff and players.

“Things will unfold, things will happen – I’ve never had a pre-season yet where I can remember a pre-season. Games last year, I couldn’t tell you a result from last year. Although it’s important as regards fitness and getting games under your belt, the only thing that matters is that first (league) game.

“I think it’s important to be firm – you’ve got to have discipline. But people need to be relaxed as well. As long as people know what the boundaries are then I’ve found that everybody’s happy.

“I just want players to come and express themselves and do the best for Shrewsbury Town.”