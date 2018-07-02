Shrewsbury boss John Askey looking at former Barnsley goalkeeper Nick Townsend on trial

Twenty-three-year-old Townsend, from Solihull, was released by relegated Championship side Barnsley this summer, where he has been since 2015 after leaving Birmingham.

He made 18 appearances in total for the Tykes, including eight last season. Townsend broke his finger in April after a reported altercation with team-mate Dimi Cavare, an incident which then-boss Jose Morais described as 'a duel'.

Town are currently without a permanent senior goalkeeper but Askey is running the rule over duo Townsend and former Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday man Jake Kean in Valencia – where the squad touched down yesterday.

Ex-Manchester United central midfielder Devonte Redmond has also joined Shrews on trial.

Askey, meanwhile, has been delighted with the facilities at Town's Valencia base. They are staying at the Oliva Nova Beach and Golf Resort until Sunday.

The squad enjoyed an early morning run on the beach before two sessions – one on the grass and one in the gym – today and will continue working three times each day.

Town will play an inter-squad 11-versus-11 friendly tomorrow to hand Askey the chance to see more of his new players in action.

"It's a change of scenery, away from the training ground, it helps them to get to know each other and can only do us good," said the Shrewsbury boss.

"It's still early days. We started to get the balls out. It's slightly different training to what they've had previous. They're still working hard but we're trying to get plenty of the ball in it.

"It seems like they're enjoying it. As much as you can enjoy pre-season.

"You want people coming into training enjoying it. It all helps getting that team spirit going. It's good to see one or two having a laugh and joke at the right times, it'll be encouraged."

Askey added on the addition of Townsend, who also had loans at Oxford and Lincoln from boyhood club Birmingham: "Nick's come in and we're just having a look at him. He's got good experience for for somebody so young. We'll have a look at him and make a decision.

"We're having an 11 v 11. It's important that we get them playing as quick as possible. Get them back into it and it gives me a chance to look at ones I've not seen before."