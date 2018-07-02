Menu

Former Shrewsbury winger Alex Rodman joins Bristol Rovers

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Former Shrewsbury winger Alex Rodman has joined League One rivals Bristol Rovers on a free transfer.

Alex Rodman poses after his move to Bristol Rovers was confirmed Pic: Alex Rodman/Twitter

Alex Rodman netting Town's equaliser in the League One play-off final against Rotherham in May

The 31-year-old ended his 18-month spell with Shrewsbury last week after he turned down a fresh offer from Montgomery Waters Meadow.

It is believed Rodman, who scored nine times last season including in the play-off final at Wembley, had a number of offers and has decided to join Darrell Clarke's Memorial Stadium outfit.

Rodman provided a memorable late assist for Toto Nsiala during Town's 2-1 win at Rovers last season.

The winger said on Twitter after his Town exit was confirmed: "I'd like to say a huge thank you to Shrewsbury Town for such an incredible 18 months, the most enjoyable of my football career so far.

"It has been a pleasure to go into work every day and be part of a historic season.

"A special thank you to the fans who have supported myself and the team relentlessly, relationships I have built with you and support you have given me has made my time here even more memorable."

Boss John Askey confirmed Town will be looking to replace Rodman by bringing in a new wide player. He was previous hopeful that the Birmingham-born flier would commit to a new deal.

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
