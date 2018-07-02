Former Shrewsbury ace Jack Grimmer wants new Town boy Ryan Haynes to take his chance

Left-back Haynes, 22, became John Askey’s third Shrewsbury signing this summer when he called time on his boyhood Sky Blues following 14 years with the Ricoh Arena club.

Popular former Town loanee Grimmer spent a season with Haynes as Mark Robins’ Coventry secured promotion via the League Two play-offs last term.

Scot Grimmer believes Haynes was unfortunate not to add to the 25 appearances – and 21 starts – last season, as he found himself behind colleague Chris Stokes.

“He was a bit unlucky at the start of last season. Chris Stokes was a solid base, we were not scoring goals but we had a solid base,” Grimmer told the Shropshire Star. “But in many of the games I can remember him coming in he was playing like man of the match. Going forward is his strength, he could easily play left wing. At left-back he gets up and down the pitch.”

Haynes’ switch to Montgomery Waters Meadow followed another left-back move between the two clubs as Junior Brown headed to the Ricoh on a free transfer. Grimmer, who made 58 Town appearances over three loan spells, admitted that a different side of Haynes’ game will be tested in League One.

But Town’s new full-back does have experience of the third tier, having featured regularly for City in Shrewsbury’s division across three seasons.

“We had a lot of the ball last season,” Grimmer added. “In League One that will change. There is quite a lot more pace and the games are played quicker. He will be tested more.

"I asked him if he had a few options and he told me Shrewsbury was on the cards. Coming through Coventry how he did this will be a fresh challenge for him. It is different coming through a club as a young player to when a club signs you. I found that when leaving Fulham.

“Ryan likes to get involved in team passing moves. He’s a modern-day full-back but he can defend, there weren’t many times he got caught out.

“When you’re a player coming through the youth teams you’re used to being quieter. He’s a nice guy and a reserved lad – so the opposite to Junior Brown! But a good lad to have in the dressing room.”

“Last summer at Coventry there was a turnover and it could be the same with the new (Shrewsbury) manager signing his players. With how well they did last season some players will look to move on.

“I was surprised that we got two of them, but chuffed and over the moon.”