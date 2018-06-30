Spain training camp will benefit us – Shrewsbury Town chief Askey

A group of 30 including players and staff, jet off for Valencia tomorrow, where they will train three times a day and enjoy time to bond as a group.

Senior players and trialists will be on board, while second-year pros will not travel. Town will not play any matches during the trip.

Last summer’s camp in Portugal, which consisted of rigorous training schedules, was hailed by players and staff as a key component of the success Shrewsbury enjoyed last season.

Askey said: “I think with it just being focused on football, there’s no distractions from their home life. Obviously, you can get in the training that you want to.

“It’s important that you make use of the time and we can do that, morning and afternoon sessions, which hopefully will carry us through to the start of the season. They went away last year for the first time and obviously it had a good effect.

“Going away is different than staying at the training ground all the time,” he added. “It helps to bond the players and you get to know each other far more than probably you would if you just turned up for training every day.”