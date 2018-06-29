Brian Caldwell wants Shrewsbury to build on positivity by freezing match day prices

The club have frozen adult tickets at £20 as well as amending other age category offers – including upping the 'free' league entry from under-9s to under-12s and extending the young adult age bracket from 21 to 23.

Season-ticket holders can secure further discount by purchasing a fan card. Of the 3,300 season-ticket holders, 900 have purchased a fan card and the club have been delighted with the take-up.

“We are trying really hard to push that and get more people along," said Caldwell. "By freezing the prices for adults at £20 we hope it’s a positive move and we can try and build on what we did last year.

“I did look long and hard to whether if we would increase it because we are cheap in comparison to everybody else.

“It’s frustrating for me to see our fans travelling away from home and spending a lot more money at games and getting there when their fans come here and spend less.

"We try to be attractive. I think based on last year we have upped our average crowd with a lot of people coming to The Montgomery Waters Meadow and I don’t think it’s the right time for us to increase our prices."

Town increased their average home league crowd at Montgomery Waters Meadow last term to more than 6,200.